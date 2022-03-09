LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may remember this story from CBS news about a group called Dads on Duty – a group of fathers in Louisiana walk school halls to support students and try to prevent violence.

We could soon see this in schools in the Las Vegas valley if the Clark County School District board approves it.

In Cristian Garcia’s words, he was a problem back when he was a student at Western High School in Las Vegas.

“I came from a broken household. My mom raised me with my sister. Didn’t have a father figure growing up. My dad was never in the picture,” he said.

“But now I’m able to able to become the solution towards that problem,” Garcia said.

Now a dad himself, he wants to go back to school in a different way.

“I believe with our presence there, people’s lives can be changed,” Garcia said.

That’s through a new group founded by community leader Troy Martinez called “Dads in Schools.”

“For those students that don’t have two parents, those students that don’t have the support at home, they’ll at least have some opportunity to have that when they go to school,” Martinez said.

He said he was inspired by Dads on Duty from Louisiana. After seeing this CBS News story, he connected with them.

“Just the presence of dads, of fathers, of men being at the school campus decreased, almost completely erased the violence and fighting on school campuses,” Martinez said.

On Thursday, he plans on asking the Clark County School District board to fast track the approval process for Dads in Schools to help address ongoing violence.

The design of “Dads in Schools” uniforms. (KLAS)

From August to February, the district reports more than 6,100 calls for police at schools. The top three issues:

Harassment or threats

Fights

Assaults or batteries

“The cry is there. They need our help and men in this community can and will stand up to meet that cry,” Martinez said.

In the fifth-largest school district in the country, this is no easy task. But Martinez said, as a grandfather of 11 at CCSD, he is passionate.

“We have powerful teachers and they’re making impacts on these students’ lives. But what we need to see is the staff and the students have a safe learning environment,” he said.

If approved by the board, there will be men in uniform walking school halls.

Martinez emphasized that they are there to be neutral. “We are not the police, we are not the school administration.”

He promises no punishments and no lectures — just support. And just like in Louisiana, a few laughs.

“We’re gonna try,” Cristian Garcia said.

If you’re interested in signing up or learning more, visit https://www.dadsinschools.com/.

Martinez says volunteers will have to go through background checks, a vetting process and training. The proposal will be formally introduced to the board for consideration on Thursday night.