I-Team: Police say crime of 5-year-old boy’s death caught on video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest report describes some of the final moments of a 5-year-old boy’s life. His babysitter is accused of killing him.

WARNING: The details in this report are disturbing.

Right now, 22-year-old Laurren Courtney remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, facing first degree murder and child abuse charges.

We’ve learned a key piece of evidence in this case is video.

Metro Police say Courtney was the babysitter for 5-year-old Ryan James Peralto and his 7-year-old sister. According to an arrest report, their dad installed cameras after the sister said Courtney hurt Ryan.

Detectives call the footage “horrendous” and say Courtney is seen dragging Ryan while he was limp, kicking him in the head, dropping him so his head hit the bathroom floor, punching him in the face and dragging him into the shower, turning on the water while the child moaned in pain.

Ryan died the next day.

Ryan’s dad says he found Courtney by word of mouth. Police say she told them she previously advertised on Care.com. A spokeswoman for the website tells the I-Team she has not been active for two years.

“We can confirm that there has been zero activity by her on the Care.com platform in over two years, and will not be commenting any further. Care.com spokeswoman

According to the website, background checks are done for caregivers, but those results are not made public, and it is recommended for parents and guardians to do their own background checks.

As for Courtney, she’s set to be back in court in May.