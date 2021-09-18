LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge ordered an out-of-state police officer charged in a fatal crash that killed a colleague Friday held on $100,000 bail as officials with the department said two other employees were also in the car that crashed.

Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, with the New Haven Police Department, in Connecticut, was driving a Rolls Royce westbound on Spring Mountain Road near Decatur Boulevard around 4 a.m. Friday when he lost control, crashing into another car, several utility poles, and a fire hydrant, police said.

Officer Joshua Castellano, 35, a 7-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, was killed. Two other New Haven police officers, Officer Matthew Borges and Officer John Truhart were also passengers in the car, police said Saturday.

The crash caused Castellano to be ejected from the car, police said. Debris from the crash also collided with a third vehicle that was parked nearby.

During a Saturday court appearance, a judge set bail for Ferraro for $100,000 on charges of DUI and reckless driving. If he makes bail, he will be placed on high-level electronic monitoring and cannot drive.

According to the New Haven Police Department, Ferraro was placed on administrative leave. The department will do an investigation of their own. The two other officers in the car at the time of the crash have not been placed on leave.

More details about the crash could be released as soon as Monday.