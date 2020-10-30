I-Team: Pilot reported engine trouble before crash, calls show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot involved in Thursday’s small plane crash reported engine trouble while attempting to make an emergency landing, audio recordings obtained by the I-Team reveal.

FAA records show the twin-engine Cessna 310 took off from the North Las Vegas airport around 9:30 a.m. and was headed for Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego. The plane was in the air for nine minutes before it crashed.

The plane made a sharp left turn toward Henderson Executive Airport about 7 minutes into the flight, records show.

This is the flight track of the plane that crashed this morning. The plane took off at 9:29 a.m. from the North Las Vegas airport. The plane attempted an emergency landing 10 minutes later in Henderson, but crashed 4 miles out. #8NN pic.twitter.com/pN1bhKvVKf — David Charns (@davidcharns) October 29, 2020

“We had to shut down one engine, so I’d like to come straight in,” the pilot radioed to the Henderson control tower around 9:35 a.m.

A few minutes later, the air traffic controller mentions he cannot see the plane on radar. Two minutes after that, as several planes are attempting to take-off and land, the air traffic controller reports an emergency.

“Sorry everyone, we just had an aircraft incident and I’m sort of busy — I will get to everyone just as quick as I can,” he said.

Video taken from the ground moments before the crash shows the plane flying extremely low and without one engine.

The plane crashed about 4 miles from the Henderson airport, FAA officials said.

FAA records obtained by the I-Team show the plane was built in 1974 and was up-to-date on its inspection.