LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now I-Team has obtained photos of the victim in the reported beating during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend. The images reveal new information that led to the altercation and arrest of two players now facing charges.

The victim’s friend, who took the photos, said he wants to share the images because he feared his friend’s injuries could have been worse.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men all face charges after the incident outside of a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5.

All four men face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery with substantial bodily harm. They are due in court Tuesday.

Alvin Kamara (LVMPD/KLAS)

Kamara was named a suspect in the beating before the NFL Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. Kamara was interrogated and arrested following the game. Lammons turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Initial reports from Las Vegas Metro police said that the victim was interviewed at a local hospital where he told investigators that several men at Drai’s nightclub had beaten him. He could only describe one of the suspects, who police later identified as Kamara.

The victim has declined all interview requests. A friend said he was recovering from his injuries.

Chris Lammons (LVMPD/KLAS)

The victim told police that he was waiting outside an elevator alongside a group of people, including the four suspects, the morning of Feb. 5. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

The documents state that Kamara then lunged towards the victim and punched him several times before the victim fell unconscious. Once the victim was on the ground, Kamara beat him three more times before Lammons, and the two other men joined in and began stomping on him, a report said.

Police reviewed video of the incident, writing in the report, “the story is exactly like how [the victim] describes the attack.” Police said the video shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, the report said.

Police used NFL records to link Lammons to Kamara stating they both played on the New Orleans Saints football team in 2018 with Lammons being on the practice squad.

“We don’t treat this case any differently just because he’s a professional athlete,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said. “I can say the same thing about a celebrity. I can say the same thing about any famous person. We as prosecutors look at the facts and make our charging decisions based on the facts and the evidence.”



Once the victim was on the ground, Kamara beat him three more times before Lammons, and the two other men joined in and began stomping on him, Las Vegas Metro police write in a report. (KLAS)

“Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual,” Kamara’s attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement last month. “The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”

The NFL has not responded to requests for comment.