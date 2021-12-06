The I-Team has obtained photos from a 29-hour standoff where a man now accused in two homicides took a 4-year-old and his babysitter hostage. (KLAS)

Police arrested Antonio Barry-Edwards, 24, of Las Vegas, on May 27 outside of the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin Drive near Blue Diamond Road in the south valley.

Barry-Edwards is accused of murdering two people on Mother’s Day, about two weeks before the standoff. The 4-year-old and babysitter were eventually released unscathed.

Photos obtained by the I-Team and shown to a grand jury show a large hole in a wall between two motel rooms.

Several minutes after the barricade began, Barry-Edwards used a saw to cut through the wall between Room 113 and Room 114, taking the young woman and the child hostage, police said. The woman told police she was watching the boy for his parents while they did errands that morning.

The I-Team was first to confirm that Barry-Edwards is a suspect in a homicide involving a burned car on May 9. Sandra Cruz-Lopez, 39, was found dead in the car near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street.

Eric Mosley (KLAS)

In another homicide case, Barry-Edwards is accused of shooting and killing Eric Mosley, 31, in a trailer in North Las Vegas on the same day. Police said Mosley was killed in a parking lot near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Griswold Street.

Sandra Cruz-Lopez’s body was found in a burning truck on Mother’s Day. (KLAS)

According to court records, police believe Barry-Edwards killed Mosley first over an $800 debt for a stolen car. Family members said Mosley and Cruz-Lopez, a mother of seven, had been in a prior relationship.

“I know my son didn’t deserve to be killed, for whatever reason they say happened or what happened,” Mosley’s mother, Celest Wedermyer, told 8 News Now earlier this fall.

Antonio Barry-Edwards is facing numerous charges in two murder cases and standoff with police involving hostages. (KLAS)

After Mosley’s murder, police said Barry-Edwards and his girlfriend, Jordan Monahan, 30, kidnapped Cruz-Lopez and later killed her.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Jacqueline Anzalone-Riem told 8 News Now in October. “That’s not going to bring my daughter back. That’s not going to bring her back to her kids. I want them held accountable for everything that they’ve done.”

Jordan Monahan (KLAS)

The North Las Vegas shooting was reported 30 minutes before the burned car incident was first reported to dispatchers, the I-Team reported in October.

The standoff involving Barry-Edwards in May began when a Metro police officer spotted a stolen SUV at the motel. The officer then saw Barry-Edwards get on the motorcycle and a fight ensued.

During the scuffle, Barry-Edwards is accused of reaching for a gun he had inside his vest, so the officer “kicked Antonio two times in the head, which caused Antonio to become startled and lose his balance,” the report said. Barry-Edwards then went into Room 113 of the motel and barricaded himself inside.

Several hours into the standoff, Barry-Edwards allowed the boy to leave through the hole. The next morning, Barry-Edwards allowed the babysitter to leave the room through the hole, according to police. The babysitter was held hostage for about a day.

In all, Barry-Edwards faces more than 30 charges connected to the two murders and the standoff. Monahan faces charges for murder, kidnapping and arson in Cruz-Lopez’s death.

In court Monday, prosecutors noted they would seek the death penalty in Barry-Edwards’ case, but not Monahan’s. Both are due back in court later this month.