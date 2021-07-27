I-Team: Passenger jumped from stolen truck before I-15 barricade, shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified a man who prompted the closure of Interstate 15 last week in what officers referred to as a barricade on the highway.

They say the man had stolen a vehicle, and a passenger had jumped out during an earlier pursuit, documents obtained by the I-Team said.

Police identified the driver as Anriano Evangelista, 26, of Las Vegas.

Police closed both sides of I-15 near the Silverado Ranch overpass around 1 p.m. last Wednesday, July 21.

On July 3, police said Evangelista confronted another man who owed him money. Evangelista pointed a gun at a man’s forehead, police wrote in an arrest report.

On July 21, police said they took a report of a stolen vehicle from an auto repair shop near Decatur and Oakey boulevards. An employee told police they had seen the Ford F-250 pickup speeding down Decatur and that the truck was stolen, the report stated.

That same day, Metro officers received a Lojack alert that the truck was at a casino on Paradise Road near Flamingo Road. An officer then spotted the truck at a nearby gas station, seeing a woman get into the passenger seat, the report stated.

Metro officers followed the truck to the intersection of Hacienda and Eastern avenues, where Henderson police assisted. While following the truck, Henderson officers reported the truck was involved in “two ramming collisions” with their cruisers, the report stated.

At some point in Henderson, the female passenger jumped out of the truck. She later told police Evangelista had a gun, though it was later determined the gun had been thrown out the window.

Anriano Evangelista (KLAS)

Evangelista then got on I-15 northbound, but later stopped on the southbound side of the highway. Officers said they treated the incident as a barricade since they believed Evangelista was armed. They also said Evangelista would not communicate with them and he was seen smoking in the truck, the report stated.

About an hour later, Evangelista exited the truck and was taken into custody. No gun was found.

Evangelista was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

Drivers wrote on social media during the highway closure that police were instructing them to turn around on the highway.