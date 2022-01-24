I-Team: Parents trying to regain custody of 2 children after child abuse conviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two parents on probation for child abuse are now trying to regain custody of their kids.

That’s according to 8 News Now I-Team sources.

A longtime prosecutor refers to this case as one of the worst whipping cases of her career.

Yes, you heard that right … whipping.

“This is horrific child abuse,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Dena Rinetti.

Investigators say a child was repeatedly whipped by his parents with a cord and belt. He had to be hospitalized. Now, sources are saying those same parents who admitted to doing this to their own son want their kids back.

Rinetti showed the court photos of a boy with injuries, bruises and scars all over his body while his parents stood by to learn what their sentence would be last May. Ashleigh Adams and David England pleaded guilty to three felony counts of child abuse after they were initially charged with 19 counts.

Judge Bita Yeager handed them five years of probation.

And now Adams and England are trying to regain custody of their now 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

We reached out to Adams and England by phone Monday to try to get their side of the story. Our attempt to reach England was unsuccessful. Adams said she didn’t understand what the update is … and hung up.

Here’s what she previously said in court.

“I’m not a bad person at all,” Adams said. “I loved my kids to death and I just want to be a mom to them again and show them how much I have missed them and how much I have changed and learned along the course of these two years.”

Now the parents are trying to make their case in family court.

Sources tell the I-Team there was already a trial to determine whether the children should be reunited with their parents. And then Judge Stephanie Charter took over the case and is expected to make the decision.

Rinetti said these images are warning signs something even worse could have happened to a child who will live with lifelong trauma.

“This is ongoing torture of this child. Your honor, this is the face of child abuse. This is the face of a child in crisis,” Rinetti said.

The trial to determine whether the children will go back to their parents is expected to continue later this week.

The children were previously placed in foster care.

When we learn what the judge decides here, we will let you know.