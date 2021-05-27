I-Team: Parents of baby who died of fentanyl overdose agree to prison time

Baby had 30 times lethal dose of fentanyl at time of death, investigators say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parents of a 7-month-old boy who died last year from a suspected fentanyl overdose both agreed to serve prison time in connection to the case.

Ace Martinelli died in September after ingesting the powerful synthetic opioid, police said. He had more than 30 times the amount of the drug in his system than would kill an adult, investigators wrote in court documents obtained by the I-Team.

In court Thursday, both Brandi Krantz, 24, the boy’s mother, and Timothy Martinelli, 35, the boy’s father, pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Krantz agreed to plead guilty to the child abuse charge in addition to a charge of using a controlled substance in the presence of a child. She also agreed to serve between 3 to 8 years in prison.

Timothy Martinelli’s plea involves child abuse and neglect for two other children living in the home. He agreed to serve between 18 to 50 months in prison.

Toxicology tests found the infant had 78 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in his blood, the report said. According to the report, an adult can die with levels as low as 3 nanograms per milliliter.

According to police documents, Krantz told investigators she and her children all slept on a couch in the home’s living room. On Sept. 17, 2020, Krantz put Ace to bed in a swing and woke up in the middle of the night, finding him “face down in the couch.”

Police described the home to be in “complete disarray… filled with clutter, trash, old food and dirty clothes,” they wrote. Police said they also found a “piece of burnt tin foil… inside a baby bassinet” and “a baby spoon with what appeared to be old food… under the foil piece.”

Both parents will be formally sentenced later this year.