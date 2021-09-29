I-Team: Parent claims student received inappropriate punishment from local teacher

A parent claims his son suffered second-degree burns on his hands after he was forced to do bear crawls on hot pavement outside school.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A P.E. teacher at Garside Junior High School is currently assigned to home while he is investigated for what one parent calls an inappropriate and painful punishment.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous shared a picture of what he says is his son’s injuries after he was forced to do bear crawls on the hot pavement outside the school. He claims his son has second-degree burns on his hands.

A bear crawl is a bodyweight mobility exercise, which requires crawling on hands and toes.

The father sent a photo of his 11-year-old’s hands. He said the boy was treated at University Medical Center and was then referred to a burn and wound clinic.

The father said he reached out to 8NewsNow so the incident gets attention and does not happen again.

The father said Child Protective Services is investigating. The I-Team reached out to CPS, but a spokesman would not confirm whether there is an investigation.

The I-Team also reached out to the Clark County School District. A spokesman said Robert Berger, a P.E. teacher at Garside, is currently assigned to home.

8NewsNow obtained a notice from the principal at Garside to parents which read:

This is Marbella Alfonzo, Principal at Frank F. Garside Junior High School As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. You may see news reports about an investigation at our school. While we are unable to discuss individual personnel matters due to privacy law, please know that all policies and procedures are followed with any investigation and parties involved in this matter have been contacted. Should you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact the school at 702-799-4245. Thank you.

The parent who reached out also said he is deciding on whether he should pursue criminal charges against the teacher.