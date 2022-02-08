NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a woman who was married to a North Las Vegas firefighter who died after what investigators called a drug-fueled party attended by several other employees has filed a lawsuit against her husband’s colleagues and the city.

Last December, a judge sentenced Christopher Candito, 34, to 16-to-40 months to prison for providing the drugs that led to his wife’s overdose death. Candito was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case. He took a plea deal in October to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Tiffany Slatsky, 25, died in February 2020. The mother of her then 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the couple’s Henderson apartment.

Police said Candito took a 23-mile trip from the Henderson apartment to his North Las Vegas fire station while his wife was experiencing overdose symptoms. He took the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan from the station and administered it to her, they said.

The lawsuit filed late Monday said the firefighters “were acting on the implied and/or actual permission and consent” of the city and worked at Station 51, “which had a reputation of being a ‘party station’ with numerous employees engaged in the purchase, sale, trade, and/or use of steroids or illicit drugs.”

The I-Team was first to report the initial allegations last summer.

During a grand jury hearing on his case, a DEA investigator pointed to an Instagram post from Candito that promoted the tracksuit-themed party at the Golden Nugget. During the hearing, the investigation showed the panel text messages between Candito and three other firefighters: Fire Capt. Nicholas Robison and firefighters Andrew Clapper and Andrew Stocker.

Before the party, police said there were numerous text messages and Venmo transactions between Candito and Clapper discussing the exchange of controlled substances such as oxycodone, oxycontin, an anabolic steroid called Trenbelone and morphine capsules, court documents said.

The DEA investigator also showed the court messages between Candito and Robison about exchanging drugs, and messages with Candito and Stocker about using drugs in a hotel room, court documents indicate.

Text messages from Candito shown to the grand jury include one where he mentions his wife.

“I’d just rather pay you and have enough for me and Tiffany at the end of the night,” it reads, according to court documents. “I got other goodies I’m bringing that I’ll hook you up with.”

“We’re honestly gonna need a drug room,” one message from Candito reads, according to the documents. “Robi and I bought so much [expletive] coke and molly it’s insane.”

Candito was fired in 2020. Robison and Clapper are no longer employees with the North Las Vegas Fire Department, a spokesman confirmed last year. Stocker was placed on administrative leave. It is not known what his current employment status was as of Tuesday.

A fifth firefighter is also named in the civil lawsuit.

North Las Vegas employees are drug screened as a condition of employment, a city spokesman said. Drug testing during employment only occurs “if there is reasonable suspicion that a person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol while on duty,” he said. Employees are also drug tested following an on-duty crash.

Random drug testing is also a condition of employment for employees who hold commercial driver’s licenses, per the U.S. Department of Transportation, he said.

State law prevents personnel records from being released.

No other employee except Candito was charged with a crime.

The I-Team is awaiting a response from the city.