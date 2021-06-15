I-Team: Organizer of Summerlin pool party speaks out after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas representatives say the city was duped when a public pool was rented out. It’s a story the I-Team first broke after the pool party resulted in a shooting.

We’ve obtained court documents at the center of the controversy.

City reps say the person who rented out the pool claimed it was for a family reunion. The I-Team learned it was actually an advertised party, with tickets to purchase for admission. There was also a cash prize for the best twerker.

Metro Police say the party resulted in at least one person opening fire.

The documents reveal the following:

A request to rent out a public pool on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend for a family/friends reunion, with 100-150 expected

A permit issued to rent the Pavilion Center Pool in Summerlin from 3-9 p.m. for $960

Metro says just before nine, more than 100 rounds were fired. No serious injuries were reported, and Metro and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working to identify people involved.

The I-Team spoke with Councilwoman Victoria Seaman a couple of days later. She said the city was investigating what happened on its end, and pool rentals were suspended.

Metro is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Gang Unit. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

The name of the person who rented out the pool is redacted on the documents we obtained.

However, the I-Team tracked down the party organizer on Instagram, Dee Bancos. He would not give us his full name but did provide a statement. He claims he never filled out that request to rent out the pool for a family reunion. He says he deeply apologizes, is not a gang member of any kind, and he does not plan on throwing any events anytime soon. The full statement can be read below: