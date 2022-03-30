LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a mother and grandmother – who prosecutors had warned was a flight risk and who then disappeared – has agreed to go to prison.

Gilma Rodriguez-Walters, 53, was killed in the December 2019 crash. She was on her way home from work at a Las Vegas-area Home Depot when Byrd, 63, crashed into her, police said.

As part of a plea deal, Byrd could go to prison for 2-20 years, documents filed in court said. It is up to a judge to decide the actual sentence.

Marsha Byrd (LVMPD/KLAS)

“Two years is not enough time to give anyone for taking our mom away,” Rodriguez-Walters’ daughter, Ruth Neall, told the 8 News Now I-Team’s David Charns on Wednesday. “For taking our grandma away, taking a daughter away.

In July 2020, a grand jury indicted Byrd on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving. Two months later, Byrd was back in court, accused of violating the conditions of her release. Court documents indicate testing found alcohol in Byrd’s system.

Prosecutors argued for the judge to increase bail to $100,000 and put Byrd on house arrest, warning she could flee. Byrd was due in court on Feb. 1 and did not show.

In court paperwork filed earlier this month, Marsha Byrd’s lawyer said a nurse had written down an incorrect court date, which later prompted a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest.

Byrd was taken into custody two weeks ago and was later put on house arrest.

A sentencing date had not been scheduled as of Wednesday.

Byrd’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment when the I-Team first reported Byrd’s disappearance. He had filed a request to be removed from the case, but a judge denied that request last week.