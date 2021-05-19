I-Team obtains 911 calls in Amari Nicholson murder case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has obtained two 911 calls 2-year-old Amari Nicholson’s mother made when she found out her son was missing.

The calls were placed around 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 5.

In one call, Tayler Nicholson tells a dispatcher she was told her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, handed Amari to an unknown family member. Rhodes is now accused of killing the boy.

Audio: 911 call No. 1

“So, ma’am, who has your child?” the dispatcher asks Nicholson.

“My boyfriend says that a lady was knocking on the door this morning at six and said that she was my baby daddy’s sister and said that she was there to pick him, that everything was already pre-arranged and I spoke to nobody,” Nicholson said. “So, they came in and took him and ran out the door with him, so I don’t know if it is his sister or a total stranger. I don’t know.”

Nicholson tells the dispatcher she was unable to get ahold of Amari’s birth father’s family.

According to Nicholson, Rhodes told her a woman came to get Amari. She then told the dispatcher Rhodes went to pack a bag when the woman ran off.

In another call, Nicholson asks a dispatcher why an Amber Alert had not been issued for her son. Criteria for an Amber Alert includes a description of a suspect and a car, which were unavailable in Amari’s case.

Audio: 911 call No. 2

Aside from a murder charges, Rhodes also faces four charges of resisting a public officer with a firearm and four charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon for allegedly grabbing an officer’s gun while being booked.

Rhodes is being held in jail with no bail. Earlier this week, Amari’s family said funeral arrangements have not been set.