I-Team: Notorious Chicago Mob boss Joey ‘The Clown’ Lombardo dies while serving life sentence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Notorious Chicago Mob boss Joey “The Clown” Lombardo died this weekend, according to federal prosecutors. Lombardo was 90 years old when he died on Saturday in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

He was serving a life sentence for racketeering, murder, and other mob crimes. Lombardo was convicted as part of the 2007 Family Secrets Trial that put many of the remaining members of the Chicago outfit behind bars.

Lombardo, a boss in the Chicago mafia during the era when his underlings included Frank ‘Lefty’ Rosenthal and Tony Spilotro, who were on the ground in Las Vegas to oversee mob activities, including casino skimming.

Lombardo is one of several mob figures who went to prison for skimming millions of dollars from Las Vegas properties. His last conviction was for racketeering and murder, including the slaying of Tony Spilotro.

