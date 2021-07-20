WARNING: The details in this report may be considered disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man is accused of abusing a puppy and taping its muzzle shut, in an event police say was captured on video. The incident was first reported to authorities last year.

North Las Vegas Police said they were called to a home for a report of animal cruelty on February 26, 2020, according to court records. The home’s address was redacted in the report.

A neighbor had reported a man, later identified as Francisco Leyva-Parra, had beaten a 4-month-old Belgian Malinois, named Magnus, records state. Leyva-Parra is accused of hitting the animal, taping its muzzle shut and spraying it with water.

During the investigation, video of the incident from a neighbor was provided to police.

“[The neighbor] saw the man at [redacted] slapping the dog, beating the dog and taping the dog’s mouth shut to muffle his barks or screeches,” the report stated. “While the dog’s mouth was taped shut, [the neighbor] saw the man grab a hose and spray the dog in the face. [The neighbor] stated he saw the dog getting choked to the point that it went limp and the man slapping it back awake.”

When officers arrived at the home, no one answered, but “it was apparent to the officers that someone was home because they could hear people inside and the lights were on in different rooms in the house,” the report says.

An officer checked on Magnus, who was tethered in a cage, police described. There was no food or water for the dog.

The next day, an animal control officer went to the house to check on Magnus. A person at the home said the dog was being kept in the backyard due to being sick. The person also said Magnus did not like taking medication for the ailment and had bitten Parra.

According to the report, that individual refused to give up custody of the puppy unless animal control officers showed her video of the alleged abuse. They were able to obtain a portion of that footage. Police say the individual responded by telling officers about a bite and scratches on his hand.

The individual then released Magnus into protective custody.

The dog was later euthanized for health reasons at The Animal Foundation shelter, the report reveals. It does not say if Leyva-Parra’s alleged actions led to the dog’s death.

Leyva-Parra is charged with cruelty to animals and due in court in August.