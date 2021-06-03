I-Team: New details in 29-hour barricade where man cut hole in wall, taking babysitter, child hostage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of holding a babysitter and a 4-year-old boy hostage during a 29-hour standoff with Metro police fired seven gunshots and cut a hole in a wall between two motel rooms, his arrest report obtained by the I-Team said.

Police arrested Antonio Barry-Edwards, 24, of Las Vegas, last Thursday when he surrendered around 3 p.m. outside 8025 South Dean Martin Drive, which is the address for the Highland Inn Motel.

Police said they were in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Dean Martin Drive investigating an increase in stolen vehicles. Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, an officer noticed a stolen SUV and motorcycle in front of the motel, the arrest report said. The officer then saw Barry-Edwards get on the motorcycle.

The officer attempted to stop Barry-Edwards from getting away and a fight ensued, according to the report.

During the scuffle, Barry-Edwards is accused of reaching for a gun he had inside his vest, so the officer “kicked Antonio two times in the head, which caused Antonio to become startled and lose his balance,” the report said. Barry-Edwards then went into Room 113 of the motel and barricaded himself inside.

Antonio Barry-Edwards (KLAS)

Several minutes after the barricade began around noon, Barry-Edwards used a saw to cut through the wall between Room 113 and Room 114, taking a young woman and the child she was babysitting hostage, the report said. The woman told police she was watching the boy for his parents while they did errands that morning.

The young woman who was in the room with the child said she saw Barry-Edwards climb through the hole wearing a bulletproof vest.

The young woman and the child were able to escape to the room’s bathroom and hide in a bathtub, but Barry-Edwards would not let them leave, she told police. Barry-Edwards also used a dresser to block the hole he had cut to get into the room, according to the report. Police said the child was a hostage for about three hours.

At one point Wednesday afternoon, Barry-Edwards allowed the 4-year-old boy to exit the room through the hole, where he was safely met by officers, the report said. However, Barry-Edwards did not allow the babysitter to leave and repeatedly told her “no” when she asked, the report said.

A photo from 8 News Now’s coverage of the standoff. (KLAS)

The next morning, Barry-Edwards allowed the babysitter to leave the room through the hole, according to police. The babysitter was held hostage for about a day.

According to the arrest report, police said Barry-Edwards fired five rounds at officers who were inside the next room after the hostages were released.

Barry-Edwards faces the following charges: