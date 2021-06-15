I-Team: Liam Husted’s body found naked with ‘multiple injuries,’ police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 7-year-old child who remained unidentified for more than a week and who was the victim of a homicide suffered multiple injuries to his body and was found naked off a trail, court documents obtained by the I-Team stated.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, of San Jose, California, is accused of killing her son, Liam Husted, and leaving his body near a trail in Mountain Springs west of Las Vegas last month.

Police arrested Rodriguez last week in Denver, Colorado.

On May 28, hikers told police the then-unidentified child was found eight feet off a dirt road near several bushes, according to the court documents.

On June 1, Nicholas Husted, Liam’s father, called police to say Rodriguez and the child had left eight days prior. Police said he did not want to get Samantha in trouble, so he decided not to file a report to document the parental abduction.

A photo of murdered child Liam Husted next to the digitally enhanced image police used to help identify him. (KLAS)

A week after Liam’s body was found, San Jose police were alerted by a family friend of Rodriguez who said she had not seen the mother or son in over two weeks. Police in Las Vegas matched photos of Liam to those on Nicholas Husted’s Facebook page, documents stated.

Using databases from license plate readers, police tracked Rodriguez’s car from northern California to southern California to southern Nevada. The car was then tracked to Colorado on May 29.

Nicholas Husted provided detectives with email accounts for he and Rodriguez, the court documents noted. Police found an additional email account, which showed Rodriguez had made a hotel reservation in Colorado. Surveillance video from May 31 showed Rodriguez checking in to a Denver-area hotel alone.

Police collected Liam’s hoodie and pillow to match his DNA, records stated.

Rodriguez, who remains in Denver, will appear in district court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, for a “hearing on advisement.”

Police have not released Liam’s official cause of death nor have they elaborated on his injuries.