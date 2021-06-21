I-Team: New details emerge in arrest of ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s ex-girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team is learning more about a domestic violence-related arrest in Las Vegas that is making national headlines. The incident involved Jennifer Harley, 34, ex-girlfriend of Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, one of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore.

Metro Police say Harley’s boyfriend told them the couple argued over her drinking after they were out Friday night. He told police she punched him repeatedly, threw his cell phone out of a car window and later pointed a gun at him, threatening to kill him.

Harley faces charges, including domestic battery and assault with the use of a deadly weapon. According to jail records Saturday, she remains behind bars on a $3,000 bond.

She and Ortiz-Magro had a rocky relationship that was documented on the show. They also have a 3-year-old daughter together and are listed as co-owners of a home in the Summerlin area.

Harley’s next court date is set for Aug. 19.