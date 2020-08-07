I-Team: Nevadan waits for DETR’s response after unemployment money rerouted to unknown account

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many Nevadans are still waiting for their unemployment dollars, fraudsters and thieves are stealing money.

On top of that, reporting the crime and getting results is also an issue.

“It took me two and a half months to get my back unemployment,” said Henderson resident Lori Balentine.

Like others, Balentine waited for unemployment money, and then once she began receiving it, there was another hurdle.

“When Tuesday came and I didn’t get my money, I checked my account information, and somebody had changed my bank account information and my email address,” she explained. “Later I found out, they also changed my place of birth.”

Balentine provided a screenshot showing $851.25 was sent to Metropolitan Commercial Bank in New York.

She says she’s reached out to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR). She received an email stating somebody will be in touch more than a month ago.

“I still haven’t heard anything, and I’ve sent like 45 emails” Balentine said. “I’ve called 225 times, and I can’t get anybody.”

For now, the more than $850 she was relying on appears to have been stolen.

“It can’t have just happened to me.”

Balentine is another Nevadan disappointed with DETR and a broken unemployment system.

“I think that they weren’t prepared by the overwhelming number of people that would be applying,” she said.

Balentine says she’s not sure how someone gained access to her account, but she believes she figured out how they changed the info, and it seems too easy.

The I-Team also reached out to DETR, and a spokeswoman says she will put it in the queue for tomorrow. Hopefully, it will be addressed.

We also reached out to Metropolitan Commercial Bank in New York and did not receive a response.