I-Team: Nevada review finds some cases of dead or double voters, but no widespread fraud

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. A state judge rejected a bid by the Donald Trump campaign to overturn the results of the Nevada election and stop the state’s six Democratic presidential electors from voting for Joe Biden. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — During the 2020 election in Nevada, 10 dead voters had ballots cast in their names, but the election was overall safe. These are the findings of a review of nearly 4,000 election integrity violation reports submitted to the Nevada secretary of state by the state Republican Party.

The Nevada Republican Party delivered four boxes worth of reports to the secretary’s office in March. In several statements, party leaders said they had delivered more than 122,000 records supporting allegations of fraud.

An inventory in the office later identified 3,963 unique reports, office officials said. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, heads the department.

“The larger figure provided by the NVGOP encompasses the individual line items on the spreadsheets that accompanied each of the EIVRs,” the office said in a news release late Wednesday.

A review of the reports found 10 possibly deceased voters had ballots cast in their names, the report said, citing data from the Office of Vital Statistics.

“An analysis of the submission revealed that most of the complaints were related to voter registration records that the NVGOP deemed to be inaccurate or suspicious for a variety of reasons, such as voters with commercial addresses, out-of-state voters and double voters,” the office said. “Many of the complaints submitted were already under investigation by law enforcement.”

One allegation was 8,842 Nevada voters registered with commercial addresses. To review the complaint, the office performed a statistical analysis with a sampling of the data, finding the majority of the addresses were apartment complexes, RV parks or other legitimate locations.

Nine addresses did not have attached living spaces, and that information was forwarded back to local election clerks, officials said. The office also found the reports contain 10 voters who may have voted twice, however, the number is much lower than the more than 42,000 alleged by the state party, the review found.

“For example, many of the individuals seem to have been matched on such minimal information as ‘birth year’ and ‘street address,’ so there are a number of alleged ‘double voters’ who merely live on the same street as someone else born in the same year,” the office’s report said.

A previous review found allegations of out-of-state residents voting in the election were military families and students who are legally allowed to vote in Nevada.

Several lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud in Nevada in the most recent election were thrown out of court last year. One lawsuit, brought by the Republican Party’s six electors and President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, sought to have Nevada’s election results overturned.

In court last fall, Jesse Binnall, a lawyer representing the Republicans, repeatedly said they had evidence of deceased individuals having ballots cast in their names and that tens of thousands of living voters voted twice.

The evidence in that case, which included 20 binders-worth of materials, was submitted to the court under seal, meaning it could not be viewed publicly. At a news conference two days after the election, where surrogates from the Trump campaign announced a federal lawsuit, speakers told reporters to find the evidence for themselves. That lawsuit was later dismissed voluntarily. During the sole hearing in that case, a lawyer provided no evidence of fraud and did not verbally bring up any evidence to the federal judge.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican, said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. President Joe Biden won the election in Nevada by more than 33,000 votes statewide.

Voter fraud is a felony and carries a fine and jail time.

The I-Team compared state data and other information provided by the White House and compiled by the Heritage Foundation. Out of more than seven million votes cast in Nevada elections since 2008, two votes are known to have been cast illegally. A person who was not in the country legally cast one vote in the 2008 general election and voted again in 2010.

Several allegations of voter fraud are under investigation at the state level, but not to the extent as alleged by the Republican Party, the I-Team has confirmed. Five people in Clark County voted twice, officials said last year.

State elections officials are investigating at least two cases of ballots cast in the names of deceased individuals on Clark County’s voter rolls, the I-Team previously reported.

A state law passed last summer amid the coronavirus pandemic required all Nevada counties to send every registered voter a mail-in ballot. At least two ballots in Clark County were returned from individuals who remain on the voter rolls, but who are no longer alive.

Earlier this month, party leaders voted to censure Cegavske, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.