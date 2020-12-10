LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has the second-highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the country with more than 22% of specimens coming back positive, state health officials announced Thursday.

Nevada continues to see a fall surge in cases with no plateau on the horizon, said officials with the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force during their weekly meeting. On Thursday, Nevada reported an additional 2,183 new coronavirus cases and a record 50 COVID-related deaths, along with a record 1,824 hospitalized patients.

The test positivity rate dropped from 22.3% to 22.1%, after climbing for 14 of the past 15 days.

State health officials estimate there are nearly 28,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Nevada, which is more than double the number during the summer peak, said Kyra Morgan, Nevada’s chief biostatistician.

According to Morgan, the percentage of Nevadans dying from coronavirus has dropped significantly since May. Nevada reached a peak 5% fatality rate in late May. Since August, the rate has dropped to between 0.8% and 0.9%, Morgan said.

Officials warn community transmission continues to be spreading in indoor public spaces.

“Evidence continues to suggest that, not specifically in Nevada, but nationally and internationally, any setting where there is an opportunity for people to be unmasked has a higher chance for transmission,” Morgan said.

Kyra Morgan, Nevada's chief biostatistician, says nationwide trends show most new COVID-19 cases are related to not wearing masks in indoor settings like restaurants, bars and gyms. She says Nevada has the second-highest COVID positivity rate in the country. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 10, 2020

During the meeting, officials with the Nevada State Occupational Safety and Health Administration said investigators are finding the majority of businesses to be COVID compliant. Out of more than 10,000 establishments visited since the state of the pandemic, nearly 90% were in compliance.

Businesses visited in the past week were 99% compliant, officials said.

Doctors who spoke at Thursday’s task force meeting said medications like Remdesivir, which the Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use in May, has allowed hospitals to better treat COVID patients.

Hospitals are also seeing younger patients than at the start of the pandemic, with the average age decreasing from 55 to 45, officials said. Data has shown COVID-19 is less lethal in younger people.

“Fortunately we are not seeing the same level of hospitalization rates from some of the retirement communities that have been very, very careful about social distancing and staying home and staying out of harm’s way,” Dr. Dan McBride, chief medical officer for Valley Health Systems, said. “I think that shift to the younger population is part of it.”

According to a weekly report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, Nevada is listed as No. 2 for COVID positivity. Idaho has the highest rate, according to the report.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nevada, implemented a three-week pause on Nov. 24. The pause, which put more restrictions in place, will end next Tuesday. Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director said during the meeting the governor was taking all the new data under advisement.