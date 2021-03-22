I-TEAM: Nevada issues warning on growing number of unlicensed group homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada is issuing a warning after the I-Team shed light on the growing number of unlicensed group homes.

A special unit of Metro police was created to look into unlicensed group homes in 2019. These are homes where people who have special needs like dementia or other health problems live.

To date, this year our state is investigating 26 complaints of unlicensed group homes. Police are in disbelief over the conditions in some of them.

“No heating, no air condition, bedbugs infestation, rodents, no running water, no working bathrooms, where they’ll stack 10, 15, 20 people and, and remember, these people all need a higher level of care,” said Sgt. James johnson, LVMPD.

The 26 complaints in Nevada come on the heels of 68 in 2020 and 62 in 2019.

You can file a group home condition complaint by calling 702-486-6515.