HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman who cared for two adults with cognitive disabilities hit, shoved and yelled at them in a video that surfaced online, leading to her arrest, court documents obtained by the I-Team said.

The LVMPD Special Victims Section received a video from social media on Dec. 29 which depicted an elderly victim and a vulnerable adult being physically abused by a caretaker. According to court documents, a valley adult daycare owner said the two men are mental health patients who require assistance with basic needs.

Their caretaker, Stephany Gilbert, 26, lives with the two men in a group setting, court documents said.

On Christmas, Gilbert brought the two adults in her care to the home of Jakia Edwards, 23, in Henderson. Police said Edwards was seen in the video as she recorded Gilbert berating the victims and physically abusing them.

According to court documents, Edwards recorded as Gilbert yelled at one man after he soiled himself. A declaration of arrest report also said the video shows Gilbert kicking a person in her care who was sitting on the ground. Police write laughing can be heard in the video, which has since been removed.

Gilbert told detectives she became frustrated when the two men urinated and defecated on themselves, documents said.

“She was frustrated because of this, and began yelling at [redacted] and [redacted],” records say. “She then stated she kicked [redacted] and grabbed him and shoved him. She then yelled at [redacted] and grabbed his shirt and shoved him to the ground. While this was happening, her sister, [redacted] was filming it on her phone.”

A caregiver saw the video on Facebook and reported it to the Department of Health and Human Services, documents said.

Gilbert and Edwards were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges:

Neglect older or vulnerable person

Abuse older or vulnerable person

Conspire to abuse, exploit, or isolate older or vulnerable person

In 2020, LVMPD’s Elder Abuse Unit made an arrest or submitted for an arrest warrant in 58 cases. Many cases of elder abuse go unreported, police said.