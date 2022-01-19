I-Team: Nevada Gov. Sisolak says fake electoral certificates would be criminal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said if fraudulent electoral votes from Nevada were sent to the federal government as the 8 News Now I-Team first reported last week, then “absolutely a crime was committed,” but said it is up to the state attorney general to decide what happens next.

“If they sent fraudulent or fake [electoral votes], absolutely a crime was committed and that’s up to the attorney general to decide what he’s going to do in terms of filing charges or prosecuting,” the governor told the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy on Wednesday.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office will neither confirm nor deny it is investigating fake electoral votes submitted to the federal government from the Nevada Republican Party declaring former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

Attorney General Aaron Ford said the issue is on their “radar.”

“Our democracy is at stake,” Sisolak said. “You can’t have people filing false reports and fake certifications and what not.”

In December 2020, the 8 News Now I-Team reported Nevada Republican Party’s six electors signed paperwork signaling their support for Trump in a symbolic ceremony devoid of any legal merit which was held in Carson City and coincided with the official state-sanctioned tally on Dec. 14, 2020.

The state’s real election certification versus the one sent in by the Nevada Republican Party. (KLAS)

Last week, the I-Team received a copy of the fake certificates, which certified the state’s six electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election to Trump.

The Nevada GOP has not responded to repeated requests for comment.