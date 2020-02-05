I-Team: Nevada Democrats say no final plan yet for caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The caucus disaster in Iowa has prompted concerns for the Nevada caucus, which is just 18 days away. How can state Democrats guarantee it won’t happen again?

The I-Team went to party headquarters in Las Vegas to get answers.

It appears state Democrats are scrambling to come up with a plan. The caucus director for the party insisted what happened in Iowa will not happen here. But how Nevadans are going to caucus is still to be determined.

“We are not using the same app or the same vendor as was used in Iowa,” said Shelby Wiltz, caucus director.

Campaign finance records reveal the Nevada State Democratic Party paid Shadow Inc. nearly $60,000 in August. It’s the same company which developed the app used in Iowa for Monday’s caucus.

Wiltz told the I-Team the initial plan was to work with that vendor, but now they are not. She said they are working to evaluate a plan moving forward and have been working for over a year to ensure that the integrity of this process is first and foremost.

She said Nevada Democrats may use an app or may not. She would not specify other options or a timeline for when the Nevada State Democratic Party will reveal their final plan for Feb. 22.

When the I-Team asked Wiltz if she thought she was being transparent, she replied:

“Transparency is the foundation of this caucus. From day one, we have really run this process on three core values: accessibility, transparency and expansiveness. And we have proven and shown time and time again that we’re committed to those values by talking with campaigns, stakeholders, volunteers about how this process works.”

Now, precinct captains have to be trained. The I-Team asked how that can happen if there isn’t a final plan now. Wiltz told us training is still happening now.