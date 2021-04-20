I-Team: Nevada criminal defense attorney talks the Chauvin verdict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team spoke with one of Nevada’s most well-known criminal defense attorneys about the Derek Chauvin verdict and charges. Of note, it is rare for a jury to convict a police officer in America.

Criminal Defense Attorney David Chesnoff points to a strategy used by the prosecution to tell the jury this wasn’t prosecution against police. It was prosecution against a man who happened to be a police officer.

Again, jurors are usually sympathetic to law enforcement, but this jury came back with a verdict of guilty on all three counts.

Chesnoff says he believes both the prosecution and defense did a good job in this case. He tells the I-Team he believes there’s not much Chauvin’s defense attorney could do, especially because of the video of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

“I mean, I’ve thought of different defenses, maybe some kind of a mental illness defense, because to have somebody standing there in the face of people telling him that the person was dying and not do anything, it’s just, there was something either very sadistic about this guy,” said Chesnoff. “I mean, it was like a lynching.”

Jurors deliberated for about 10 hours before delivering the verdict.