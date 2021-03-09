I-Team: Murder trials backed up due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic brought businesses, activities and more to a halt. For some families, it also put justice on hold.

Trials were temporarily discontinued, and the cases, including those for murder, have piled up.

Even without a pandemic, court proceedings for an alleged murder can take years while the victims’ families grieve and wait. The delays are even more numerous now.

“He didn’t deserve this,” lamented mother Tracy Wilson. “He finally got his life back on track. He had a child; he had a new child on the way.”

Dylan Dean’s life was cut short at just 21-years-old.

According to witnesses, there was a fight at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on May 29, 2020. Metro Police say Luis Lopez-Angeles pulled out a gun and killed Dean.

Now, he’s accused of murder, with a jury trial set for October.

“The entire justice system, including civil disputes, are going to have to play catch-up,” said Steve Wolfson, Clark County district attorney.

He shares the number of pending cases for alleged murder is between 400 and 425 because of the pandemic. Jury trials were first put on hold to help stop the spread of the virus last March.

“We’ve been working on this for a few years now. The number used to be 330 pending murder cases,” Wolfson said. “We actually reduced that number down to about 270, but because of COVID and all of the strains on the system, we are now over 400 pending murder cases.”

Wilson and her loved ones are among the hundreds of victims’ families waiting for a jury trial to begin. She says she moved out of Nevada because she was so disgusted with the justice system.

Court records reveal Lopez-Angeles is currently out on bond with house arrest. An investigator testified in court, less than three weeks before Dean was killed, Lopez-Angeles had been arrested for shooting in the same apartment complex.

According to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Lopez-Angeles was arrested at the Mexico border 11 days after Dean was killed. He had a felony warrant for homicide.

“I don’t understand why he gets to live his life when he took my son’s life,” said Wilson.

The I-Team reached out to Lopez-Angeles’ attorney for comment. He sent us the following statement:

Dylan Duke Dean has an extensive criminal history, including multiple violent offenses. In this case, Dean chose to physically attack my client’s family, prompting my client to use force in their defense. Had Dean not chosen to initiate violence, this case would not have had this sad ending. No charges were filed against my client until six days after the incident. When my client learned of the charges against him, he did not try to flee or hide, but turned himself in to answer the charges, and has been cooperative with the judicial process.” Warren Geller, attorney at law, Cofer & Geller, LLC

As for jury trials at Clark County District Court, they started again on February 1, 2021. This comes after they were halted and restarted on and off for nearly a year. After the initial stop in March, trial hearings resumed in June, with safety measures in place. Jury trials resumed in September but were then halted again in November.