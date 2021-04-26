I-Team: Murder suspect was on house arrest for alleged child sex crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father and son are accused of murdering a man, and the I-Team has learned the father was on house arrest at the time of the alleged crime.

Reino Pina-Castillejo, 68, was accused of sexually assaulting a child, arrested and then released.

“He should have stayed in jail, and my son would still be alive,” Denise Maxwell told the I-Team in an exclusive interview.

According to court documents, Cornell Black, 32, died of blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Cornell Black

“The next thing I know, he calls me from the hospital, tells me that he was robbed and beaten,” Maxwell said. “And then, I get to the hospital, and he tells me that he’s dying. He says, ‘Mama, I’m dying.’”

Pina-Castillejo and his son, 23-year-old Walther Pina-Freijo, face charges including murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. According to Metro Police, they robbed and beat Black with a baseball bat on April 11 at a bus stop near University Center and Twain.

Detectives point to witness testimony and say they found a baseball bat in the father and son’s apartment.

According to court records, Pina-Castillejo was awaiting trial set for July for the child sex crime case. In 2019, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault against a child under 14, lewdness with a child under 14 and attempted lewdness with a child under 14. The allegations date back to 2013.

Court documents reveal that in October 2019, Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joe Bonaventure allowed Pina-Castillejo to be released on his own recognizance and do a “walkthrough” at jail. He was ordered to stay away from the victim, surrender his passport and be on high level electronic monitoring.

Records also show that the Clark County District Attorney’s Office opposed Bonaventure’s decision.

According to Metro Police, Pina-Castillejo’s GPS ankle bracelet revealed that he was at the bus stop at the time of the alleged deadly beating.

“That bracelet didn’t stop nothing; the bracelet didn’t stop nothing,” Maxwell told the I-Team. “He killed my son while he was wearing a bracelet. So, what did the bracelet do?”

Records reveal that Pina-Freijo was on court supervision for an open domestic violence case. As of Monday, both men are in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Maxwell is currently making funeral arrangements. She shared some of her son’s final words: “… to hold him and that he loves me and that he’s sorry that he’s dying.”