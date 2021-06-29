I-Team: Mother facing murder charge; child found in hot room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 5-year-old child is dead, and police say she is the victim of a murder.

Sources tell the I-Team the deceased child and her 2-year-old sister were found locked inside a hot bedroom with no air conditioning. The youngest was rescued and taken by Child Protective Services.

Their mother is in jail.

Metro Police say the call came in after 7 p.m. Monday. The incident happened at a home just off Maryland Parkway, between Cactus and Pyle, in the Silverado Ranch area.

Kemaya Darshay Taylor, 23, was arrested. She faces a murder charge, along with two counts of felony child abuse.

Sources tell the I-Team she was outside throwing rocks at cars and acting erratically.

Police found the two children. Metro’s Abuse and Neglect team is investigating, and the cause of death for the 5-year-old is still under investigation.

A hearing is scheduled for Taylor on Thursday morning. It appears she will remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says the high in the neighborhood Monday was 107.

