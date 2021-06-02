I-Team: Men hold 4 hostage during home robbery; victim recognizes armed suspect as old best friend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was held at gunpoint in his own home with three others, including a child, recognized an alleged armed robber as an old friend, Metro police wrote in an arrest report.

On May 20, the victim was returning to his home near Lindell Road and Pyle Avenue when two men entered, holding the victim and three others hostage, the report said. Police identified the suspects as Brandon Brooks, 30, and Ja’Shawn Wesley, 21.

The victim was held at gunpoint as he was forced to collect money, expensive clothes and accessories and put them in a trash bag, the report said.

Three other people who were in the house at the time were forced to lay on the ground during the robbery, including the child.

The victim told police he recognized one of the alleged robbers as an “old friend.” Wesley told police the victim was his “old best friend.”

Police tracked one suspect wearing a stolen necklace on Snapchat, they said. The two men were arrested last Friday during an attempt to sell back the stolen items to the victim.

According to the police report, Wesley is Brooks’ nephew.

Wesley faces the following charges:

Burglary while in possession of firearm or deadly weapon

Robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

Kidnapping, first degree with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

Grand larceny of firearm

Grand larceny, value $5,000 but less than $25,000

Buy, possess, receive or withhold stolen property, value $5,000 but less than $25,000

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first degree

Carry, conceal, expel a gun or dangerous weapon without a permit

Conspiracy to commit robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas

Conspiracy grand larceny of a firearm

Grand larceny, value $25,000 but less than $100,000

Buy, possess, receive or withhold stolen property, value $25,000 but less than $100,000

Brooks faces the following charges: