I-Team: Family speaks during convicted “spice” manufacturers’ court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a man who died the same day he used the synthetic drug “spice” traveled across the country to be in a federal courtroom today. They came for the sentencing of two men who were convicted after they manufactured and sold the drug.

The I-Team was in court, following the emotional proceedings where the family talked about losing their loved one. They waited seven years for this moment.

Victor Woolson died in 2012 in Upstate New York. His mother said he used “spice” the day he died. She also noted he purchased it from a store and that the brand was Zencense. The product was what Burton Ritchie and Benjamin Galecki manufactured and sold.

A Las Vegas warehouse they used was raided by federal authorities in 2012. They were convicted of 24 counts related to drug dealing, money laundering and more in July.

A federal judge listened to experts presented from both sides today before listening to the Woolson family.

“I want justice. I want them in jail for the rest of their lives,” said Teresa Woolson, Victor’s mother. “They became, you know, multi-million-dollar movie producers having fun on the red carpet for years. Now, it’s over.”

His sister, Sarah Gauger, spoke about their loss, “If you haven’t lost somebody the way, in the manner of death that we lost my brother, you wouldn’t even fathom that seeing what we saw and being in the position we were in. I would not wish that on my worst enemy.”

Ritchie sold his “spice” business in 2012 and started a film production company. Now, for even just one of the charges he is convicted of, he could face life in prison.

The sentencing will take place at a later date, and we will continue to follow the story.