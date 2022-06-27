HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A young Black man arrested on a felony warrant for a white man twice his age will receive $90,000 as part of a settlement with two Las Vegas-area police agencies, the 8 News Now I-Team confirmed Monday.

Shane Lee Brown, 25, spent six days in two separate jails on a warrant involving a middle-aged man in a case of mistaken identity, a lawsuit filed in federal court claimed. The case has since been settled out of court.

As part of the settlement, Henderson police will pay Brown $25,000, the city confirmed Monday. Las Vegas Metro police, which runs the Clark County Detention Center, will pay Brown $65,000, a spokesperson also confirmed.

As the I-Team reported in January, Henderson police pulled over Brown on Jan. 8, 2020. He did not have his identification but provided his name, Social Security number and Social Security card, videos first obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team show, and the lawsuit said.

Shane Lee Brown (left), Shane Neal Brown (right). (LVMPD/HPD/KLAS)

While performing a records check for “Shane Brown,” a felony warrant for a different Shane Brown appeared. The bench warrant out of a Las Vegas court for Shane Neal Brown, then-49 years old, was for a charge of ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The elder Brown had skipped court and a judge ordered a no-bail arrest.

The younger Brown spent two days in the Henderson Detention Center and then four days at CCDC.

While speaking to officers in Henderson, Brown said he had a court date the next day for several traffic violations.

“If he as court tomorrow, we don’t want to arrest him,” one officer said. “That would be dumb.”

An LVMPD arrest record attached to the elder Shane Brown’s felony warrant. (KLAS)

“Could they have arrested him for that? They could have, usually, they don’t for traffic violations,” Shane Lee Brown’s attorney, E. Brent Bryson, said in January.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen to me, because it seemed from my perspective that they were convinced that I was this guy, I was a felon,” Shane Lee Brown said in January. “It seemed like they got their guy, and no one would listen to me.”

Court records attached to the elder Shane Brown’s SCOPE ID number and his warrant show the Shane Brown with the felony warrant is white with brown hair and blue eyes, the I-Team found. The elder Shane Brown was born in 1971. The younger Shane Brown was born in 1996.

During a return warrant hearing on Jan. 14, 2020 – six days after the traffic stop — a public defender told Judge Joe Hardy the wrong Shane Brown was in custody.

The maximum amount Brown could have received was $100,000, per state statute, according to Bryson.