I-Team: Man who tried to burn down puppy store now accused of attempted murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First, he tried to burn down a puppy store. Now, he’s accused of attempting to kill someone.

WARNING: Some of the video in this report may be disturbing to some readers.

Kirk Bills was captured on video setting fire to a puppy shop in 2014. Animals were seen in their cages as the flames drew near, but the fire sprinklers kicked in, and the dogs were rescued.

Police say Bills was tracked down in Indiana, and he and store owner Gloria Lee were arrested.

“We’re very lucky that this was not a different case, where we were talking about 27 dead dogs,” said Gina Greisen of Nevada Voters for Animals, “and but for the state-of-the-art surveillance system, those dogs would have absolutely perished in that fire.”

Lee received five to 14 years in prison for arson, insurance fraud and attempted animal cruelty.

Bills was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison, and according to the Department of Corrections, he was released in 2018.

Then, in March 2020, police say Bills opened fire both in Las Vegas and Henderson. In one instance, it was in front of children. This time, police say they tracked him down in Minnesota.

One alleged victim testified in front of the grand jury that he and Bills don’t like each other, and Bills shot him in the legs and the back of the head. He said he lost an eye in the shooting and suffers every day, as a result of those injuries.

Now, Bills is out of custody — again.

On the latest charges, Bills posted bond and is on house arrest with electronic monitoring. A judge recently granted him permission to travel to Illinois to visit his teen son, who was in a car crash.

Bills now faces 58 charges, including attempted murder.

His defense team filed a motion to remove prosecutor Nicole Cannizzaro from the case, considering her position in the Nevada State Legislature. A decision has not yet been made about whether there is a conflict of interest.