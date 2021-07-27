I-Team: Man who threatened to rape, kill woman on viral Ring doorbell video told officers he was ‘Holy Spirit’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified a man who threatened to rape and kill a woman in an incident captured on Ring doorbell video last week.

The altercation happened last Wednesday night on South 6th Street near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards while the woman behind the door was home alone.

An arrest report obtained by the I-Team identifies the man as Christopher Sumbs, 40.

In the Ring video, police said Sumbs can be heard repeatedly asking, “Are you sure? Are you positive? I just have a few questions for you.” The woman said she never responded to the man, hid in her home, and called 911. Her husband, who was not at the home, accessed the intercom system and asked the man who he was.

Sumbs responded, “What I’m looking for is the girl in the house cause I’m going to rape her and kill her. Can you have her open the door?” He then adds he has a knife and a gun.

Police said they were called to the neighborhood the next day for a report of a suspicious person. City marshals had stopped a man fitting the description of the one in the video, officers wrote in the arrest report.

Sumbs would not identify himself to officers at the time and called himself the “Holy Spirit,” police stated.

Police said Sumbs may have first seen the woman with whom he was recorded talking to in the video through her kitchen window, they wrote in the arrest report. She told police she had the window open and Sumbs knocked on the door shortly after walking by.

Police took Sumbs to jail to try to identify him, at this point only knowing him as “Holy Spirit. A fingerprint scan came back with no results, they said. On Monday, police said they learned Sumbs was a fugitive out of California.

Sumbs was charged with aggravated stalking, coercing with threat of force, attempted burglary and providing a false statement to a public officer.

Due to his fugitive of justice status, Sumbs was being held Tuesday without bail.