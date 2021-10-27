LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of holding a babysitter and a 4-year-old boy hostage during a 29-hour standoff with Metro police earlier this year is a suspect in two homicides from last spring, the I-Team has learned.

Police arrested Antonio Barry-Edwards, 24, of Las Vegas, on May 27 outside of the Highland Inn Motel on Dean Martin Drive near Blue Diamond Road in the south valley.

In that incident, Barry-Edwards is accused of firing seven gunshots and cutting a hole in a wall between two motel rooms, evading police for more than a day, documents said.

Records show Barry-Edwards was charged with two counts of open murder on Tuesday. He was already in jail for the May standoff.

The I-Team has confirmed Barry-Edwards is a suspect in a homicide involving a burned car on May 9. Sandra Cruz-Lopez, 39, was found dead in the car near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street.

Barry-Edwards and Jordan Monahan, 30, both face charges in that homicide. Records show Metro police arrested Monahan on Tuesday. She faces charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson and several other charges.

In another homicide case, Barry-Edwards is accused of shooting and killing Eric Mosley, 31, in a trailer in North Las Vegas on the same day. Police said Mosley was killed in a parking lot near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Griswold Street.

It was unclear Wednesday which homicide happened first, but initial police reports show the North Las Vegas shooting was reported 30 minutes before the burned car incident was first reported to dispatchers.

The standoff involving Barry-Edwards in May began when a Metro police officer spotted a stolen SUV at the motel. The officer then saw Barry-Edwards get on the motorcycle and a fight ensued.

During the scuffle, Barry-Edwards is accused of reaching for a gun he had inside his vest, so the officer “kicked Antonio two times in the head, which caused Antonio to become startled and lose his balance,” the report said. Barry-Edwards then went into Room 113 of the motel and barricaded himself inside.

Several minutes after the barricade began, Barry-Edwards used a saw to cut through the wall between Room 113 and Room 114, taking a young woman and the child she was babysitting hostage, a report said. The woman told police she was watching the boy for his parents while they did errands that morning.

Several hours into the standoff, Barry-Edwards allowed the boy to leave through the hole. The next morning, Barry-Edwards allowed the babysitter to leave the room through the hole, according to police. The babysitter was held hostage for about a day.

In all, Barry-Edwards faces more than three dozen charges in connection with the standoff, the two homicides and other crimes across the valley.