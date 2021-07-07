HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A second man wanted in a February armed home invasion where police said $1 million in poker chips and cash were stolen from a professional poker player was taken into custody this weekend, court records obtained by the I-Team indicate.

Trevaghn Battle, 26, is charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, theft greater than $100,000, owning a gun by a prohibited person and conspiracy home invasion, documents from the Henderson Police Department stated.

Investigators believe Battle and another man, Brock Brewer, 32, broke into a home on the afternoon of Feb. 10, taking high-value poker chips as well as other items.

According to police, the victim, Chad Power, said he was playing poker at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip when his security system alerted him to a break-in, documents stated.

Police said the two burglars took a safe, containing bricks of cash and poker chips. The estimated value of the items inside the safe was worth between $900,000 and $1.1 million, police said. Authorities believe the burglars got into the house by kicking in a back door.

Power called police a few days after the break-in, saying several anonymous tipsters identified Brewer as one of the burglars, documents stated. A tipster also identified the second person as Battle, police noted.

Cell phone records showed the burglars’ phones in communication with each other the day of the burglary and GPS revealed their location at the victim’s home, according to police.

Police and the FBI arrested Brewer on May 10 outside his home. They believe he had purchased several new cars with the money from the theft.

In a jail phone call after his arrest, Brewer described his co-conspirator as a light-skinned Black male with dreadlocks, police said, identifying Battle. Records indicate Brewer was released on house arrest, but taken back to jail for failing to comply with a judge’s order. He was being held Wednesday on $1 million bail.

Police took Battle into custody Saturday on charges of conspiracy sex assault, sex assault and sex trafficking of an adult. He was being held Wednesday on $200,000 bail.

Police wrote in court documents they believed Battle may have been hiding in the Miami area.