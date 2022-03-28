LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now I-Team has learned the name of the suspect wanted for stabbing a dog that drew widespread praise after police said he was protecting his owner during a fight.

Shaquille Walsh has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of battery, assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty, the I-Team confirmed Monday.

In their initial report last April, Metro police said a man and a Belgian Malinois were stabbed in the 8700 block of Pavia Drive, which is just south of Charleston Boulevard between Durango Drive and Fort Apache Road.

(The Animal Foundation/KLAS)

The man “suffered non-life-threatening injuries from being stabbed,” police said. “During the incident, the suspect also stabbed a dog that lived in the residence before fleeing the scene.”

Documents obtained by the I-Team indicate Walsh is accused of stabbing the dog, named Alexander, with a 6-inch knife.

(The Animal Foundation/KLAS)

Alexander had undergone surgery and was recovering at the Lone Mountain Animal Hospital, but had to undergo another operation. The stab wound to Alexander’s abdomen was severe, and the veterinarian had to remove his spleen and part of his intestine.

Days later, the dog died of sepsis. Police also determined the human victim was not stabbed but was repeatedly punched in the face, a report obtained by the I-Team said.

(The Animal Foundation/KLAS)

“We find comfort in knowing that Alexander died a hero, and we hope that you do too,” the Animal Foundation, which had been providing updates on the dog’s condition, said in a post last year. “As local news outlets have reported, Alexander sustained his injuries while protecting his owner from a vicious attack. He very likely saved his owner’s life.”

Walsh has a prior arrest for assault out of Missouri. He has no record in southern Nevada, police said.

Alexander was initially identified as a German Shepherd, but police identified him in documents as a Belgian Malinois.

Animal cruelty laws in Nevada, specifically the torturing, maiming, or killing of an animal, are written only in cases of willful intent. There is no Nevada law to hold a person responsible in the event an animal died in another incident unless the act was intentional.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.