LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal authorities have charged a British man who had been deported in 2011 for filing dozens of claims using other peoples’ identities, court records said.

Alan Ray, 33, of England, is accused of applying for unemployment benefits illegally. FBI agents based in Las Vegas received a report that Ray had shipped a package from the business center at the Wynn resort.

Inside the package, agents found 24 unemployed debit cards from DETR and California’s unemployment benefits program, EDD. Agents also found notebooks containing personal information of more than 80 people and other identifiable items, court records said.

According to court documents, officials tracked Ray, who was using another person’s name.

According to court documents, agents said the 24 debit cards found in the package were worth at least $465,000. In addition, other approved claims based on other identities were worth nearly $470,000. In all, claims submitted to DETR and EDD were worth $1.15 million “in actual and potential benefits,” court records said.

Ray is charged with possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices and aggravated identity theft.