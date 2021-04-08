I-Team: Man faces felony charge for alleged ‘revenge porn’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of posting sexually explicit images of a woman without her consent. It’s commonly known as “revenge porn.”

Michael Gaydos, 49, faces a charge of “unlawful dissemination of an intimate image of another.” He was arrested on April 1 on a warrant, according to Clark County jail records. The arrest report states that the alleged crime dates back to Nov. 23, 2020.

On Dec. 1, 2020, the alleged victim visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command, according to documents obtained by the I-Team. She told police that she and Gaydos took consensual nude photos and made a sexually explicit video. She said only the two of them had access to the images. In May 2019, she asked Gaydos to delete the video and believed that he did.

Eventually, their relationship soured.

The arrest report states, “When Michael found out (name redacted in report), started to receive threatening text messages stating that he was going to post the sexually explicit video and pictures on social media.”

On Nov. 23, Gaydos sent an individual (name redacted in the report) at least five different text messages calling that person names and bragging that he had sexual relations with the woman.

On Nov. 25, the report states Gaydos sent the same individual at least four more texts of a sexual nature regarding the woman.

On Nov. 28, Gaydos sent at least two more text messages in which he appears to taunt the same individual, police said.

The arrest report also details that Gaydos sent 19 text messages to the alleged victim on Nov. 23. In several of the messages, he demanded that she call him.

“I’ll Twitter and link everyone Pornhub. Your choice!!!” one text message read.

The following text, “Videos going up in 5 minutes if you don’t call me.”

And the final text that day, “Videos posted.”

The report said on Nov. 27, Gaydos texted, “It’s all going viral. Everything!”

Detectives said on Nov. 27, Gaydos posted nude photos and sexually explicit video on Twitter. The images were up for two hours before being removed.

The same day, police said Gaydos sent texts from a spoof number.

“Pics and videos released. Remember you did this,” one text reads in part.

A preliminary hearing is set for Gaydos on May 20.