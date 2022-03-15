LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting his friend in the head frantically called 911 after a gun he thought was unloaded fired, investigators said.

Christopher “Chris” Campise, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 9300 block of Gilcrease Avenue near Hualapai Way and Grand Teton Drive.

A person, later identified as Matthew “Matt” Stafford, 28, of Bakersfield, California, called dispatch “screaming for help,” police wrote in his arrest report.

“He was heard crying and apologizing to Chris while speaking with the dispatcher,” police wrote in the report. “He advised the call taker that they had all been drinking alcohol.”

A witness told police a group of friends was hanging out in Campise’s apartment, drinking and smoking marijuana when at some point Campise took “his firearms out of his room ‘showing off,’” police said.

The witness said he believed all the guns were unloaded.

“He said the next thing he knew, the gun went off, and Matt ‘pulled the trigger,’” the report said.

The witness told police Stafford was pointing one gun at Campise when “he saw the muzzle flash, heard a bang and saw Chris drop.” The witness said he did not think the shooting was intentional.

During an interview with police, Stafford told investigators the incident was an accident, saying he had checked to make sure all the guns were unloaded.

“All you guys need to know is that what happened was a [expletive] accident,” police said Stafford told them. “I don’t even know why the [expletive] that [expletive] was even loaded.”

When police canvassed the apartment, they determined three out of the four firearms were in fact loaded.

Stafford faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He posted bond and was due in court in April.