LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who left Las Vegas and changed his name was booked into jail on sex crimes charges for alleged incidents that occurred more than 20 years ago, court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team indicate.

Eric Santibanez, 40, faces charges of sex assault against a child under the age of 14, attempted sex assault against a child under the age of 14, and lewdness with a child, court records showed.

According to an initial police report from 2001, the child, who was 5 at the time, said Santibanez had sexually assaulted him or her in 2000 and 2001 in North Las Vegas.

Documents indicate officers interviewed Santibanez that year. They wrote in a report that “Santibanez related that he knew what he had done to [redacted] was wrong and apologized on tape for having done it,” police said.

In 2001, Santibanez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to the allegations and then released, records showed.

A judge in North Las Vegas issued a bench warrant for Santibanez’s arrest on Aug. 1, 2001.

In December 2021, police in High Point, North Carolina, learned Santibanez was living in their area. They said he had taken on an alias of Julian Solis-Cardenas. They then arrested him on the outstanding charges from Nevada.

Police brought Santibanez to Las Vegas to be booked on charged Wednesday. Local police had no documentation for what led up to the arrest more than two decades later.

Santibanez was due in court Monday. He was being held on $100,000 bail.