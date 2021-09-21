LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators believe a 21-year-old man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her body in the desert tried to carjack her before fleeing to California.

Police in Torrance, California, took Albertt Monterio into custody on Sept. 18, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Tuesday. Destiny Jackson, 24, was reported missing on Sept. 10. A hiker found her body on Las Vegas Boulevard in Sloan on Sept. 11.

According to police, Jackson was shot and her body was covered with a blanket, rocks and dirt. Investigators searched the area and found three cartridge cases, they said.

During their initial investigation, police assumed the person responsible for Jackson’s death had taken her cell phone and possibly her car.

On Sept. 11, police learned Jackson’s car was in Torrance. On Sept. 17, police located the car in Redondo Beach, California.

On Sept. 18, a Torrance officer spotted the car on Madrona Avenue, police said. The officer attempted to stop Monterio due to the car having no front license plate and tinted windows, police said.

Destiny Jackson (KLAS)

Officials with the Torrance Police Department told the I-Team that Monterio was arrested following a chase when he tried to elude the officer who was trying to pull him over for “minor vehicle code violations.”

When Monterio refused to stop, he eventually lost control of the vehicle and collided with several cars before running away, police said. Officers found him in an apartment courtyard near the site of the collisions.

Officers in Torrance then identified the car’s owner as Jackson. Officers also said they located a cartridge on the ground near the car and a gun case in the trunk.

During an extensive search of the car, police said they found two guns, multiple areas of blood splatter and a cracked phone.

During an interview with police, Monterio told them he had been living in Las Vegas and wanted to return to California where he is from.

On Sept. 10, Monterio located a personal ad for Jackson and met her in a desert lot near Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue, police said. Police said Monterio had planned to rob Jackson of her car.

Albertt Monterio (KLAS)

“Albertt said to Destiny, ‘I’m sorry’ and then shot her three times before pushing her body into the front passenger seat,” police wrote. Monterio then drove to Sloan where he removed her body and left her, police said.

Monterio faces a charge of open murder and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon. He also may face charges in the California collision, police said.

He was in the process of being brought from California to Nevada to face charges, police said.