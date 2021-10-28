I-Team: Man arrested in suspected terror threat hours before start of EDC festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police took a man into custody last Friday, hours before the start of the Electric Daisy Carnival, for allegedly making threats to kill attendees because he did not get a refund, the I-Team first reported Thursday.

Investigators said last Friday, Pasqual Erotella, the CEO of Insomniac, the company that organizes EDC, was tagged on Instagram with a post containing an audio message saying in part, “[redacted] didn’t send me a refund, so now there’s [redacted] with fentanyl balloons up in that [redacted] and you just pop ‘em and BOOM,” records showed.

Fentanyl is an illicit drug 50-to-100 times more potent than morphine. Just a few grains can kill one person.

An Insomniac employee responded to the message offering a refund, to which the user replied, “Yup, but it’s too late to try to fix it.” In another message, the user wrote, “Y’all had two years” followed by a skull emoji, police said.

Investigators attempted to identify the user through other photos on his Instagram profile, later learning his name via DMV records because his license plate was in a photo, they said.

The user was identified as Abraham Hurtado Castrejon, 29, of North Las Vegas, police said.

Investigators said they became concerned about Castrejon as he has a history of “dealing with poison-like substances,” they said, citing his criminal history which is redacted in the documents. The I-Team was unable to find the charges, but police said Castrejon has a previous criminal history in West Virginia and California.

They also said other posts on Castrejon’s page showing him with a tactical vest and AR-15.

Abraham Hurtado Castrejon (KLAS)

Police detained Castrejon in a North Las Vegas parking lot on Oct. 22, they said, hours before the beginning of the festival.

Castrejon told investigators he was upset that he had purchased tickets for last year’s EDC for $349 and that the event was canceled, and he was not given a refund. He told investigators he posted the video on Erotella’s account.

Many people complained about the refund issue to 8 News Now. The company had said it had offered tickets and upgrades due to the cancelation of last year’s festival because of the pandemic.

Castrejon faces charges of making a threat and owning a gun by an undocumented immigrant.