Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after writing a threatening Facebook post about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, court records obtained by the I-Team show.

Steven Feeder faces a charge of “publishing matter inciting breach of peace,” according to court records.

The court documents reveal Feeder posted to the governor’s official Facebook page with “one or more comments that threatened [Sisolak] with acts of violence.”

The post, which was made in May, said in part, “The tyrant has declared war on the people and like Hong Kong protesters we need to arm ourselves and form a militia and fight back.” According to the criminal complaint, Feeder made the post “no less than 34 times.”

The Attorney General’s Office says in court filings that the comments are not protected by the First Amendment because they incite violence.

A detective with the Nevada Department of Public Safety visited Feeder’s home in late May to ask him about the posts, court documents said.

“His response was that his wife called him an idiot, and that when I had showed up at his house that I was there for his rant,” the officer told the court. “He described himself basically as very angry and upset regarding the state’s action in the COVID-19 response.”

Feeder’s attorney said in a November hearing that prosecutors failed to show his client intended to act.

“He was upset. Absolutely. He used some very pointed language. Absolutely,” attorney Jay Maynard said. “But he was protesting the fact that we had been in a quarantine for, as he put it at the time, 60 days, and that is well within his First Amendment right.”

According to the transcript, Feeder was offered a plea deal of a $1,000 fine and a 120-day suspended sentence. A hearing in the case is scheduled for next year.