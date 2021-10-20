I-Team: Man accused of sexually assaulting boy over 6-year period taken into custody

Ethan Mayne faces four counts of kidnapping of a minor, 16 counts of sex assault against a child under 14, three counts of sex assault against a child under 16 and two other charges related to alleged incidents between 2014 and 2020, court documents said. (Corpus Christi Police Dept. / KLAS)

Police say man rented rooms to have sex with child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Texas have taken a man into custody wanted in Las Vegas for dozens of sex crime charges, records showed.

Ethan Mayne faces four counts of kidnapping of a minor, 16 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, three counts of sex assault against a child under 16, and two other charges related to alleged incidents between 2014 and 2020, court documents said.

According to police, a father contacted Metro police in February of this year, saying his son had recently told the family about the allegations.

Police allege that Mayne would travel to Las Vegas to visit with the boy, “[renting] rooms at different hotels for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts,” court documents said.

The child’s age was redacted in court documents, but the charges filed against Mayne indicate the alleged sexual assaults began before the child was 14.

Court paperwork lists several alleged incidents with a high degree of detail.

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, took Mayne into custody on Monday, Oct. 11, officers wrote in a Facebook post.

“Great work by our officers placing Ethan Mayne into custody and taking him off the streets of Corpus Christi,” the post said.

No bail was set for Mayne in Texas. There was no indication of when he may return to Las Vegas to face the charges against him.