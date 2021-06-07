I-Team: Man accused of sexual assault worked as nurse at Las Vegas rehab facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of multiple counts of sexual assault worked as a nurse at a rehabilitation facility in Las Vegas, court documents obtained by the I-Team say. Metro Police believe there could be additional victims.

Arrold Jean, 53, was taken into custody on May 25. Court records reveal Jean faces at least three counts of sexual assault where the victim is an older person. He was also charged with preventing or dissuading a victim, a person acting on behalf of victim or a witness from reporting a crime.

According to court documents, Jean worked at Transitional Care of LV. A patient there told police Jean allegedly sexually assaulted her while he was bathing her.

Related Content Metro seeks additional victims of man accused of sexual assault

According to the police narrative, a nurse learned of the alleged assaults several months ago, but a supervisor told police “he did not know what happened with the complaint,” and “today was the first time he had heard about it.”

The victim’s age was not released.

Transitional Care of Las Vegas is a post-hospital rehab facility that offers “therapy interventions for patients that have had strokes, fractures, joint replacements, and a myriad of other injuries or disabilities,” its website describes. 8 News Now has reached out to the facility, asking if Jean remains an employee.

Metro police ask anyone with information about Jean and potential other incidents to contact them at (702) 828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

An attorney for Jean was not listed. According to police, Jean denies the allegations.