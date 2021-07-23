I-Team: Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas store 4 times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man behind a series of robberies at the same convenience store – involving a gun, a razor and a broken bottle — is in custody, police said.

Bradley Smith, 21, is accused of robbing the Circle K at 2885 S. Decatur Blvd. four times between June 17 and July 3, police wrote in an arrest report. The store is near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Edna Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Metro investigators dubbed the series the “No Bull” case due to the suspect’s nonchalant attitude.

In the first case, a man, later identified as Smith, came into the store around 4:30 a.m. with another man. Smith is accused of walking behind the counter and telling the clerk, “Come here and give me all the money now,” while showing a gun, according to the report.

The clerk later told police the two men were frequent customers of the store. Video surveillance showed the men in the store just hours earlier.

On July 1, police said Smith robbed the store of alcoholic beverages, but no threat was made, the report said.

On July 2, Smith is accused of threatening the clerk with a razor blade. The clerk told police he recognized the robber from the previous incidents.

On July 3, police said Smith returned to the store, threatening the clerk this time with a broken bottle.

On Wednesday, a Metro officer identified Smith with the help of workers at an apartment complex, the report said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found a compressed air firearm in the apartment as well as clothing seen in surveillance video.

Smith is on probation in Utah, but no active warrant was issued for his arrest, police said. He faces charges of burglary, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.