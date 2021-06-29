I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of opening fire on the Las Vegas Strip is telling the I-Team it was self-defense. Malik Frost says he’s the victim.

The way he explains what happened in the early morning hours of April 25 sounds like self-defense, but police and prosecutors call it murder. If convicted, Frost could face a life sentence.

He’s charged with murder, attempted murder and battery.

“Honestly, I just hope the truth will prevail,” he said during an interview from the Clark County Detention Center.

The I-Team obtained videos at the center of the case, showing how it all unfolded.

While Frost says he was with his fiancée, who was having a medical emergency, another woman testified in front of the grand jury she was frustrated they took so long in a bathroom stall and told her fiancé, Darrell White. Frost and his fiancée left, as well as the other woman, White and the group they were with. A confrontation continued outside and escalated quickly.

“I felt I acted as any law-abiding citizen would, who had the legal right to carry a firearm,” Frost told us. He says he was outnumbered.

In the footage, people are seen backing up as Frost moved toward them. The fight turned physical, then Metro says Frost shot 26-year-old White. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A security guard urged people nearby to stay inside during the incident. William Malloy testified in front of the grand jury he threw a rock at Frost to be a hero. Frost was hit in the head, before turning and shooting again. According to Malloy, he was hit six times and now uses a walker and wheelchair.

“I was also put in a hospital. I mean, I got hit with a very large rock,” Frost shared. “I’ve had to get nine stitches, major concussion, you know. I mean, like I said, I tried to do everything to avoid it.”

The I-Team asked him if he wishes he’d kept walking away, to which he replied:

“I tried. Like I said, they’re blocking me, you know, trying to pretty much essentially egg on the situation.”

When asked what he wanted to say to the survivor and the family of the man who didn’t survive, he said, “I would rather not speak on it.”

Video shows the woman who Frost calls his fiancée being confrontational and stumbling. A witness followed the couple, and Frost put his hand on his gun again but didn’t shoot.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 9 and is being held with no bond.