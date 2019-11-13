I-Team: Man accused of killing Esmeralda Gonzalez to be released on house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of murdering a local model and stuffing her body into an enclosure in the desert will soon be released from jail. Christopher Prestipino posted a $500,000 bond last week, but jail records earlier this week showed he was still at the Clark County Detention Center.

The 46-year-old is accused of killing 24-year old Esemeralda Gonzalez. Metro Police said he injected her with a pool cleaner and put her body in a structure in a desert area.

Metro Police and prosecutors expressed concerns about house arrest, and tried to prevent Prestipino’s release from jail. Before Prestipino’s arrest, police said he went to Belize. He also had access to financial resources to post the half a million dollar bond.

On Wednesday, Judge Douglas Herndon decided not to change a previous judge’s decision.